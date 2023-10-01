Rumor Killer On Jon Moxley's Planned AEW WrestleDream Opponent

The sudden addition of "The Warmaster" Josh Barnett to the AEW WrestleDream Zero Hour pre-show had many wondering if the former UFC Heavyweight Champion was the rumored mystery opponent that was set to challenge Jon Moxley before Moxley suffered a concussion on a recent "Dynamite."

Fightful Select is reporting that Barnett was not set to challenge Moxley for the AEW International Championship. The report also states that former NJPW STRONG Openweight Champion "Filthy" Tom Lawlor was also not supposed to be the surprise challenger.

Moxley was set to be challenged by a competitor from outside the company after his scheduled defense against Rey Fenix, but Moxley's injury led to an audible being called and Feinx being crowned the AEW International Champion, scuttling whatever plans AEW had for the unknown competitor. Moxley is said to be doing well as he undergoes testing and begins the road to recovery. Barnett is set to face Moxley's Blackpool Combat Club compatriot Claudio Castagnoli on the Zero Hour preshow, while Lawlor is not currently booked for the show. With Moxley out of action, whoever the mystery opponent was supposed to be is seemingly on the shelf for the coming weeks.

This past week's "Dynamite" saw AEW's Jeff Jarrett unsuccessfully challenge Fenix for the title, and AEW Executive Vice President Nick Jackson won a match against Castagnoli and Brian Cage to earn a shot against Fenix on next week's "Dynamite," which means the rumored mystery challenger has not targeted the new International Champion for the time being.