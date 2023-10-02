Grayson Waller Chimes In On Adam Copeland/Edge Leaving WWE For AEW

Adam Copeland, formerly known as Edge in WWE, made his All Elite Wrestling debut last night, confronting his former tag team partner Christian Cage and his allies, Luchasaurus and Nick Wayne, as they attacked Darby Allin and Sting. Many responses to Copeland's debut poured out online, but a post on X from one of Edge's final WWE opponents — Grayson Waller — stands out.

"You're welcome for the rub on the way out, kid," Waller wrote.

The arrogant response is perfectly in line with Waller's onscreen persona, following up on when "The Grayson Waller Effect" host wrestled Edge on the July 7 edition of "WWE SmackDown" at Madison Square Garden. The "Rated-R Superstar" picked up the victory there, and would go on to face Sheamus a little over a month later in what would become his final WWE match for the time being, and possibly forever.

Since making his main roster debut, Waller has been put into segments with a range of big stars beyond even Edge. That includes Rey Mysterio, AJ Styles, Logan Paul, and many more appearing on Waller's recurring in-ring talk show segment. The bout against Edge was Waller's main roster debut match after the WWE star had to spend some time recovering from an injury he sustained while on "WWE NXT." In recent weeks, Waller has been teaming up with Austin Theory, picking up wins over both the Brawling Brutes and the team of Mysterio and Santos Escobar.

As for Copeland, the WWE Hall of Famer elaborated on his decision to leave WWE for AEW in a post on X, explaining that he felt he and the promotion had simply grown apart. Additionally, Copeland revealed during last night's post-PPV media scrum that one of his daughters had urged him to join Cage and "have fun."