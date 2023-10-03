Sami Zayn & Kevin Owens Respond To Fastlane Tag Title Announcement On WWE Raw

Former WWE tag team champions Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn have mixed emotions regarding Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso's opportunity at the tag titles currently held by Finn Balor and Damian Priest.

On this week's "WWE Raw," Adam Pearce announced that Rhodes and Uso will face off against the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions, Priest and Balor, at this Saturday's Fastlane show. Following "Raw," Zayn and Owens were interviewed by Byrton Saxton, and the two had different views on the match.

"Yeah, mixed emotions there, Byron [Saxton]. Really, for me, anyways. I'm happy for Jey Uso, I genuinely am, and for Cody Rhodes," said Zayn. "Those guys are my friends, I want the best for them. But I can't help but feel those are our championships. And, yes, Judgment Day cheated to beat us for those championships. Yes, they cheated in the rematch, but at the end of the day, it feels like now we're being kicked to the back of the line, and that's not a great feeling. While I'm happy for those guys, it's hard to be happy about the whole situation. So, for me, it's mixed emotions."

Kevin Owens, who was seated next to Zayn, didn't seem pleased by what his tag team partner said and held a diametrically opposite opinion about the situation.

"I don't have mixed emotions at all," declared Owens. "I couldn't care less. I don't care who the champions are. Look, all I care about is that whoever walks out of Fastlane as tag team champions, whether it's Judgment Day or Cody and Jey, they should expect us real soon."

Owens and Zayn had won the Undisputed WWE Tag Team titles at WrestleMania 39 earlier this year, defeating The Usos to end their almost year-long reign. But, they lost it last month to Priest and Balor at Payback, thanks to interference from JD McDonagh and Dominik Mysterio. In a rematch on the September 25th edition of "Raw," McDonagh and Mysterio got involved yet again to help the Judgment Day members retain.