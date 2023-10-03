AEW World Champion MJF Opens Up About 'Rejection Sensitive Disorder'

After spending most of his career as one of the most despised pro wrestlers on the planet, AEW World Champion MJF has shown a new side of himself over the last three months after becoming friends with Adam Cole. Though plenty of aspects of MJF's old persona remain, Cole's influence has led to MJF embracing his adoring public, or "poors" as he calls them, and he has taken to calling himself "the people's scumbag."

So why did it take MJF so long to embrace the fans? The champ dived into it during an interview with "WrestlePurists," noting that he had long kept people at arm's length due to a condition called Rejection Sensitive Dysphoria, a symptom of ADHD and a condition MJF referred to as rejection sensitive disorder. He was quick to credit Cole for helping him deal with the condition, though he noted there were still bad moments.

"This is not me like messing around," MJF said. "I just wasn't ready to accept love, and I know that might sound insane to anybody. I had been f****d over so many times in my life, and because of my rejection-sensitive disorder, you know, I already have my arms up at all times. I always when I leave a room, I think everyone is talking s**t about me, always constantly, constantly in my own head."