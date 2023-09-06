AEW World Champion MJF Shares Message For His 'Gross, Disgusting Poors' In Indiana

After so many years of being a scumbag to people, AEW World Champion MJF has really taken to being a scumbag for the people. Ever since finding friendship and acceptance with Adam Cole, he's found it so much easier to embrace the love he's received from fans. But one thing that isn't changing is MJF being open and honest about his past, even if he now does so with a more positive slant.

On X (formerly known as Twitter) last night, MJF hyped up this Wednesday's "AEW Dynamite" in Indianapolis by talking about trying to get booked with the Midwestern promotion All American Wrestling. After being told that he "wasn't worth the flight" from the Northeast — but could get booked if he moved to the Midwest — MJF revealed that he moved to Greenwood, Indiana, living there for a year to work the region.

Vintage MJF then briefly popped up, referring to Indiana residents as "gross, disgusting Poors." But he managed to turn the ship around quickly by claiming that Indiana fans were "his gross, disgusting Poors" and that those "white trash hicks" would see him on "Dynamite."

When I tried to make a name for myself outside of the northeast indies I reached out to @AAWPro trying to get work. They told me theyâ€™d love to book me regularly but I wasnâ€™t worth the flight. So I said what if I lived in the Midwest? they responded with â€œLol. Sureâ€ Iâ€¦ pic.twitter.com/TKrW8GW8sl — Maxwell Jacob Friedmanâ"¢️ (@The_MJF) September 6, 2023

Wednesday promises to be a busy night for MJF, who is expected to speak about his encounter with ROH Television Champion Samoa Joe this past Sunday at All Out, following a successful ROH tag title defense against The Dark Order. He's also likely to be paying attention to the AEW World Championship Eliminator Tournament kicking off tonight. The winner challenges MJF for the AEW World Title at "AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam" in a couple of short weeks.