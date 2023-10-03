Kurt Angle Reacts To Seeing Christian & Adam Copeland Reunited In AEW

Adam Copeland has dominated the conversations across wrestling, since making his presence felt in AEW over the weekend at WrestleDream. In the process, he found himself face to face with his old friend and tag team partner — the reigning TNT Champion Christian Cage. And while their reunion could have certainly been a bit more cordial, the pair sharing the ring together for the first time in a while was enough to satisfy Kurt Angle.

Angle posted a photo of himself, Copeland, and Cage from an early-2000s episode of "WWE SmackDown" to X (formerly Twitter) on Monday night. The Olympic hero voiced his approval for Copeland and Christian putting the band back together and fondly remembered their time together as Team ECK.

Team ECK – the group comprised of Edge, Christian, and Kurt — formed in mid-2000. The trio would eventually add Rhyno upon his signing with WWE in early 2001, and the unit would continue to work together until the early summer. They would eventually break up after Edge defeated Angle to win the 2001 King of the Ring tournament.

Angle will likely be watching closely tomorrow as Copeland makes an appearance on "AEW Dynamite" as "The Rated-R Superstar" is lined up to address the new fanbase for the first time. Though Christian hasn't been announced for "Dynamite" just yet, it's expected he and Copeland will run into each other soon enough. Copeland will make his in-ring debut the following week against Luchasaurus.