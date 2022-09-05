Kurt Angle Reveals Whose Idea It Was To Re-Enact Legendary Card Segment On Raw

Kurt Angle made his TV return on the August 29 edition of "Monday Night Raw," for what is likely a one-off appearance as the show was presented in his hometown of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Angle was mostly involved in a segment and a match with the Street Profits and Alpha Academy, however, the WWE Hall of Famer also took part in a familiar backstage segment with Edge where he gave Angle cards with messages on the back that applied to Angle. This was a re-enactment of the April 4, 2002, segment where Edge handed Angle cards that stated that Angle sucked, as did the last card in the segment from last week's "Raw."

"I did a really cool, funny pre-tape with Edge and Rey Mysterio where Edge got me again with the boards with messages on the back," WWE HOFer Angle said on "The Kurt Angle Show." "We re-enacted that from 2002 to 20 years later and it was actually Edge's idea and it was a great idea." The two men were once in a faction together known as Team ECK along with Christian, who is currently in AEW, a group that was known for having comedic segments backstage. The trio later briefly expanded to a quartet also including Rhyno, dubbed Team RECK.

Edge and Angle are both WWE Hall of Famers, with Edge being inducted in 2012, just one year after he announced his retirement and Angle in 2017. However, both men wrestled for WWE following their Hall of Fame inductions. Angle went on to compete from 2017 until WrestleMania 35 in 2019 and Edge returned after nine years at WWE's Royal Rumble 2020 and remains active to this day, most recently wrestling at Clash at the Castle.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "The Kurt Angle Show" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.