Adam Copeland Addresses Whether AEW Run Will Be His Last In Wrestling

Edge may be a distant memory, but Adam Copeland is here to stay. The WWE Hall of Famer burst onto the scene in AEW in a big way this past Sunday at WrestleDream, and he looks to be a consistent presence for the promotion going forward, with an appearance this Wednesday on "AEW Dynamite" and his first match in AEW, against Luchasaurus, scheduled for next week's "Title Tuesday" edition of AEW's marquee show. "The Rated-R Superstar" revealed in an interview with "CBS Sports" that he wants to make the most of working for his new promotion, mostly because he believes this will be his last major run in wrestling.

"I think that's a very safe thing to say because I know how much work it's going to take to be able to pull it off," Copeland said. "I know that. I'm not in any way trying to fool myself into thinking I'm just going to trot through this whole thing. It's going to be hard. It's going to be a lot of hard work. I enjoy hard work. I always have. It's how I'm wired. It's what I was born with. It's in my DNA. So that's super fun. But I'm also a realist and I understand that I'm not going to be able to maintain it for a super long time."