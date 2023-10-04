Former WWE Star Fred Rosser (Fka Darren Young) To Make Ring Of Honor Debut This Week

Over the past three years, Fred Rosser has done a lot to reinvent himself from his days in WWE as Darren Young, putting together a strong body of work for NJPW in the United States, including winning the NJPW Strong Openweight Championship in 2022. And while there are still plenty of hills for Rosser to climb in NJPW, tomorrow night he will be taking on a new challenge by making his debut in ROH. Announced by the company on X, Rosser will be seen on the next episode of "ROH On HonorClub." And "Mr. No Days Off" will have quite a challenge on his hands, as he battles former AEW TNT Champion Scorpio Sky.

"Mr. No Days Off" @realfredrosser makes his #ROH debut against former #ROH World Tag Team & Six-Man Tag Team Champion #ScorpioSky in singles action! Don't miss #ROH TV on #HonorClub at https://t.co/8dcdtxqvDf 7pm ET/6pm CT pic.twitter.com/xqAFrvdocN — ROH – Ring of Honor Wrestling (@ringofhonor) October 4, 2023

Rosser's match with Sky will represent the first time he has ever wrestled for ROH in his 21-year career. In addition to his stints with NJPW and WWE, where he wrestled from 2009 to 2017, Rosser has appeared in the NWA, working several shows in 2021, and notable independent promotions such as APW in California and GCW, where he took part in Effy's Big Gay Brunch this past WrestleMania weekend. That same weekend, Rosser also worked Impact x NJPW Multiverse United, marking his first appearance under Impact's banner.

As for Rosser's opponent, this will be Sky's second straight match in the ROH brand following his loss to Andrade El Idolo on "AEW Collision" in mid-September. Sky will look to continue building momentum off his performance last week, when he defeated Tony Nese in a competitive match.