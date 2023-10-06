WWE Made Wrestling History Tuesday Night — And Nobody Noticed

By the time Paul Heyman showed up on screen, it was getting ridiculous. "WWE NXT," in a blatant attempt at beating "AEW Dynamite: Title Tuesday" in the ratings when the two shows go head-to-head on October 10, had already announced Asuka, Cody Rhodes, and John Cena for next week's episode. Heyman stopped short of saying Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns would appear for the ostensibly developmental brand, but he did say that he himself would be there, adding a Bloodline cherry on top of the main roster sundae. Since then, the discourse surrounding Tuesday's "NXT" and Wednesday's "Dynamite" — which added several big matches to a "Title Tuesday" card that will already feature Adam Copeland's in-ring AEW debut — has been about the sudden re-emergence of the ratings war between the two shows, which famously duked it out on Wednesday nights in AEW's early days before the fledgling promotion forced its more established competition to retreat to Tuesdays.

But there was something else happening Tuesday night that hasn't gotten nearly as much attention. In an industry that has long had problems with gender representation, particularly in the United States, "NXT" quietly put on a program that featured an almost entirely even split between men and women — and where it wasn't even, it was actually in favor of the women. There is no word for such an episode other than historic; in the long history of nationally televised American wrestling, there has rarely, if ever, been a program that featured twice as many women's matches than men's matches, more total ring time for the women's division, and a dead-even split between men and women in total screen time. And yet, when it was over, there we were — talking about ratings.

Which is why it's high time we took a moment to properly celebrate what happened on "NXT" Tuesday night. There's still plenty of time to talk about October 10; that's next week. This week, "NXT" deserves its flowers for making history while nobody was paying attention.