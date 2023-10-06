Raquel Rodriguez Comments On Imminent WWE Arrival Of Former AEW Star Jade Cargill

Raquel Rodriguez is excited to see Jade Cargill in WWE, as she believes that her addition will only help grow the women's division.

The former WWE Women's Tag Team Champion was a guest on the recent edition of "The Bump," and was asked by a fan about her thoughts on Cargill making the jump from AEW to WWE. Rodriguez feels that Cargill's fan following and star power make her a brilliant signing for the company.

"I think it's great," declared Rodriguez about WWE signing Cargill. "Like we were talking about, our women's division is growing. We are main eventing different shows on all of the platforms. So to get another talent from an outside company come in and she's got such a massive following, and she's just adding to the list of big girls that someone's got to squash, probably me. I think it's great, it's great to have this competition in the women's division and have this star power."

The former "NXT" Women's Champion is perhaps one of the few women in WWE who could match the size and strength of Cargill, who usually towers over her opponents.

Rodriguez has her eyes on the new WWE signing, while the former AEW star has earmarked the likes of Charlotte Flair, Rhea Ripley, and Nia Jax as opponents she would like to face in her new home. She also feels that a match with Bianca Belair could potentially headline WrestleMania someday.

Cargill, the former AEW TBS Champion, signed with WWE last month following the expiry of her AEW contract. She has yet to make her debut on WWE television but reports have indicated that she could feature at the Fastlane show on October 7, as well as upcoming "WWE Raw" and "WWE SmackDown" shows.