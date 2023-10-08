Why Matt Hardy Loves Jade Cargill Going To WWE And Adam Copeland Coming To AEW

With Jade Cargill signing to WWE and Adam Copeland, formerly known as Edge, making his way to AEW, it's been an eventful few weeks for both major promotions. Speaking on his podcast, "The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy," AEW star and former rival of Copeland's Matt Hardy shared his enthusiasm for the exchange of talent.

"This isn't like a loyalty thing," Hardy said. "If you can go somewhere and get a better schedule, if you can go somewhere and get a better pay, if you feel like you're more creatively happy somewhere else, it's okay to leave and go to another job, especially if it's in the same profession. At the end of the day, that's what pro wrestling is — it is a profession."

Hardy shared his belief that Copeland will be utilized well in AEW, and that the WWE Hall of Famer will become a very important part of AEW. Even beyond Copeland coming to AEW, Hardy feels that Cargill heading over to WWE is a positive for the industry and fans of wrestling.

"Jade Cargill leaving AEW and going to WWE, and then Adam Copeland leaving WWE and going to AEW — this s*** is great, man," Hardy continued. "As a wrestling fan, you should love this. It's exciting. It makes you feel like anyone can jump. To put someone in this new universe, it's like taking Superman and putting him into the Marvel universe for a minute, or taking Spider-Man and putting him into the DC universe."

The former WWE star recalled major jumps between companies when he was young as a motivating factor in his love of wrestling. According to recent reports, more jumps between AEW and WWE are to be expected going forward.