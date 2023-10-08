Triple H Addresses Edge's Departure From WWE: 'The Machine Doesn't Stop For Anyone'

Upon his departure from WWE, Adam "Edge" Copeland stated his belief that he and WWE had "outgrown" each other, which persuaded him to seek work elsewhere. As a result, Copeland is now officially signed to All Elite Wrestling. During the WWE Fastlane press conference, WWE CCO Paul "Triple H" Levesque provided his assessment of Copeland's exit.

"Time was right for him, time was right for us," Levesque said. "I think he had an amazing career and an amazing send-off here. I think he felt like he had done what there was to do. We sort of felt, 'Yeah, think you're right.' I wish him the best. I think he said the other day, 'there is no animosity here, there are no hard feelings.' He's doing what's right for him and his family. I'm happy for him, very happy for him. I sent him that in a message, 'I'm happy for you.' I'm proud of him and happy for him. This has to be right for you. This is a grind, a lot of hard work, it has to be right for you. If somebody feels like a different opportunity is better for them, great, that's wonderful, but the machine doesn't stop for anyone. We're going to continue to grow and continue to do what we do."

As a member of the AEW roster, Copeland will elevate the frequency of his performances to full-time status, in comparison to WWE, where he was contracted for merely 10 matches a year. Copeland will make his in-ring AEW debut in a singles match against Luchasaurus on Tuesday's special edition of "AEW Dynamite."

