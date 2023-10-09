Video: AEW's Kenny Omega Commends Impression Of His Trademark Sendoff By A Fan

While it's easy to get wrapped up in the often-heated online discourse surrounding professional wrestling, it's important to remember that it's a hobby that has the ability to bring a great deal of joy to people around the world. A recent post on X by AEW star Kenny Omega highlighted one example of that, with the former AEW World Champion complimenting a young fan's impression of him.

Incredible delivery! I'm not just proud, I'm jealous! A+ https://t.co/yxKAIGdZmC — Kenny Omega (@KennyOmegamanX) October 9, 2023

The fan's mother posted in response, thanking Omega for his complimentary words and stating that, though her son struggles with his speech due to being on the autism spectrum, he hopes to become a professional wrestler one day. The lines quoted by the young fan are often said by Omega at the end of the night as a way to send off the crowd or end a promo and have been used by the wrestler since his days in New Japan Pro-Wrestling.

Omega currently finds himself in a tag team with fellow Canadian Chris Jericho. The two teamed with Kota Ibushi in a losing effort against Will Ospreay, Konosuke Takeshita, and Sammy Guevara of The Don Callis Family at AEW WrestleDream last week, but Omega and Jericho went on to win a match against Takeshita and Kyle Fletcher on last Wednesday's "AEW Dynamite." That episode also saw Omega come face-to-face with Adam Copeland onscreen for the very first time. Though the two were on friendly terms, there was certainly a layer of underlying tension as well. The WWE Hall of Famer previously listed Omega as one of the opponents he'd like to face off against now that he's in AEW, making that match likely down the line.