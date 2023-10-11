Bryan Danielson Wins Right To Challenge Christian Cage For TNT Title On AEW Dynamite

It might not have been a title match itself on the "AEW Dynamite: Title Tuesday" special, but Bryan Danielson is moving on to challenge for one. "The American Dragon" defeated Swerve Strickland for the right to challenge Christian Cage for the TNT Championship, kicking off the show on a night when "Dynamite" went head-to-head with "WWE NXT" in the same timeslot.

The match itself was not without interference on Strickland's end, with Prince Nana distracting the referee while Swerve grabbed his manager's crown to use against Danielson. However, "Hangman" Adam Page made the save and stopped Strickland from using it. Danielson was able to hit a running knee strike after countering a JML Driver with a failed roll-up attempt, scoring the win and moving on to challenge Cage.

Cage most recently retained the TNT title against Darby Allin, with help from Nick Wayne, at WrestleDream. It has not yet been announced when Danielson will get his title opportunity. Danielson, who defeated Zach Sabre Jr. at WrestleDream, recently announced he will soon take on a part-time schedule with the company at some point next year.