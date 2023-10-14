Tony Schiavone Explains Why AEW's Billy Gunn Can Still Perform Today

When Billy Gunn first joined AEW shortly after its founding in 2019, most probably expected him to settle into more of a coaching role than an onscreen character. But at 59 years old, with his 60th birthday only a few weeks away, "Daddy Ass" is as popular as he's ever been and once again a champion, holding the AEW World Trios Championship with Anthony Bowens and Max Caster. And Gunn has done it all while, arguably, being in even better shape now than he was during his heyday in WWE's Attitude Era. And it's Gunn's fitness that AEW announcer Tony Schiavone believes is the biggest reason that he remains as good a performer as he is today, something Schiavone discussed on "What Happened When."

"Well one thing about Billy, and one thing he's done and why he looks so good and can still perform is that Billy has taken care of his body and his health like no one," Schiavone said. "Billy is the epitome of nutrition. He really is. So there you go."

Gunn and his world-class physique have been busy ever since he, Bowens, and Caster secured the Trios Championship at All In, defending the titles successfully seven times in just 45 days. Gunn may now also be finding himself pulled into the vortex of AEW World Champion MJF, with Caster seeking to assist MJF in his current rivalry with Bullet Club Gold, despite the protests of Gunn, Bowens, and even MJF himself.

