Dave Meltzer Speculates On Ava Raine's WWE Future After NXT Segment With Paul Heyman

Last night on "WWE NXT," The Bloodline's Paul Heyman was on hand to accompany Bron Breakker during his match against Carmelo Hayes, who had John Cena in his corner. However, Heyman had more up his sleeve during his visit, with the NXT Anonymous account on Twitter showing The Bloodline's Wise Man meeting up with the daughter of Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, Ava Raine.

On the latest "Wrestling Observer Radio," host Dave Meltzer shared his belief that Raine could receive a main roster call-up in the near future, possibly as a "favor" for Johnson. Meltzer pointed out that Raine is a member of the Anoa'i family, and the company is keen on the idea of bringing Johnson into the fold as much as possible. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter writer stated that Nia Jax, another family member, was recently brought back to the company, implying that it may have been an attempt to win favor with Johnson.

After beginning her wrestling training at the WWE Performance Center in 2020, Raine became an active member of the WWE NXT roster with her TV debut in October 2022. Since then, she has been a member of Schism, a cult-like faction led by Joe Gacy. The group recently saw two of its members depart, with Gacy and Raine now attempting to find replacements.

Heyman's conversation with Raine was inaudible, but the former ECW promoter made it clear he was discussing The Bloodline. With the group in a rough spot on the main roster, it's very possible that Heyman could look to recruit another member of the family to bring some much-needed stability to the faction. The fact that it happens to be the daughter of The Rock could be the spark needed to start the long-awaited feud between Johnson and Roman Reigns.