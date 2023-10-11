Mickie James On Which Tuesday Night Show Held Her Interest, WWE NXT Or AEW Dynamite

This Tuesday saw "WWE NXT" and "AEW Dynamite" rekindle the Wednesday Night Wars of old with a head-to-head ratings battle. On the latest "Busted Open Radio," Mickie James revealed which show held her attention better.

"I will be honest, I stayed more with 'NXT' and then I was kinda checking most of AEW's results and stuff via Twitter," James said. According to the former WWE Women's Champion, her favorite moment from both shows was seeing The Undertaker interact with Bron Breakker and Carmelo Hayes following the main event of Tuesday's loaded episode of "NXT." Undertaker beat down Breakker and gave former "NXT" Champion Carmelo Hayes a huge show of support. Undertaker also recreated his signature pose in a special moment for fans after the show went off the air.

"I can't think of a time where I saw Undertaker in Undersneakers," James said jokingly, noting that after seeing 'Taker's casual style on Tuesday, the "Deadman" should try and have his own pair of Nikes, believing they would do phenomenal sales.

Undertaker was just one of many WWE main roster stars that paid a visit to the WWE Performance Center, as John Cena, LA Knight, Paul Heyman, and Asuka all showed up to help "NXT" defeat "Dynamite" in both the overall ratings and the 18-49 demographic, despite AEW boasting the in-ring debut of WWE Hall of Famer Adam Copeland, as well as two title changes, with Hikaru Shida becoming the first-ever three-time AEW Women's World Champion and Orange Cassidy becoming the first-ever two-time AEW International Champion.