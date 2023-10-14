Thunder Rosa Reacts To Jade Cargill's WWE NXT Appearance

The signing of Jade Cargill to WWE has been at the top of the wrestling news cycle since it was announced the former AEW star was headed to WWE after her contract expired. Fans have been excited to find out what brand Cargill will end up on, with the star appearing at WWE Fastlane, where she was greeted by Triple H, as well as on Tuesday's widely viewed, star-studded episode of "WWE NXT."

Many stars of the company Cargill was formerly part of have been wishing her well, mostly recently Thunder Rosa on an episode of Busted Open Radio. Rosa was discussing the impact of Tuesday night's episodes of "NXT" and "AEW Dynamite" going head-to-head, due to "Dynamite" being moved by Major League Baseball playoffs. Rosa said she was thrilled to see Cargill's appearance on the WWE show during all the hype.

"When you have your friends, just promote your friends and be happy [for] what's happening for them. I want to give a shout-out to Jade Cargill. She looked like a million dollars again," Rosa said. "She's all in my feed, all up in my feed. She's doing something else and it's like... I mean, I don't know man. Like if I go to somewhere else, I want to be treated like that. Like a superstar. So it's really cool to see that and my blessing to her and I can't wait to see her in the ring, and I can't wait to see what they have for her."