AEW's Adam Copeland On What He Was Thinking During His Match Against Sheamus

Prior to his "WWE SmackDown" match against Sheamus, Adam "Edge" Copeland confirmed that contest was the last on his respective WWE contract at the time. As fans continue to question his future in WWE after that August 18 match, Copeland admitted some uncertainty himself, stating that he'd likely have a clearer picture once he actually got into the ring to face "The Celtic Warrior."

Speaking with the Toronto Sun, Copeland opened up about the thoughts he experienced during his first-ever singles match against Sheamus. "Halfway through that match with [Sheamus in August], I was like 'Oh man, this could be my last match because this is living up to everything that I hoped it would be,'" Copeland said. "Him and I had never had a singles match. Truly by the end of that one, I kind of had it in my head that this one could be it."

Ultimately, that match turned out to be Copeland's last match in WWE, as he then opted to sign with All Elite Wrestling in hopes of competing in some fresher scenery. In moving to AEW, Copeland also cited a reunion with his former tag team partner Christian Cage as another motivating factor in his arrival to AEW.

Before Copeland parted ways with WWE, though, he received the opportunity to not only wrestle a real-life friend, but to also do it in front of his hometown crowd in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. Following Copeland's victory, Sheamus provided him with a parting gift in the form of a shillelagh — one of the popular symbols of Sheamus' home country of Ireland.