Eric Bischoff: This WWE Star Can Be The Women's Division's Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson

Jade Cargill made her presence felt on the season premiere of "WWE SmackDown" last week as she came face-to-face with Charlotte Flair backstage. The moment blew Eric Bischoff away, with the former AEW star leaving him so impressed he believes she could go onto big things both in and out of the business.

"She could be the female Rock if she has that talent and she develops that talent in the ring, and she can bring that charisma that we see that she embodies just walking out," he said on "83 Weeks." "She could be a huge star in the wrestling business and well beyond."

Whether or not she follows Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's footsteps remains to be seen, but Bischoff does believe the opportunity to work with WWE, Endeavour, and Ari Emanuel was a big factor in her moving to WWE. Cargill did have an offer on the table from AEW, but claimed she chose WWE to "create a legacy".

It is not confirmed that Cargill will be part of the blue brand moving forward as she has also appeared on "WWE NXT," and there is no date set for her in-ring debut. However, Bischoff feels that she's drenched in the 'it factor,' which is often unteachable, and now he's anxious to see her in-ring progression.

"She looks otherworldy in terms of just her presence, right? Absolutely beautiful, but a physical specimen," he said. "I don't think Triple H or anybody else in WWE would allow her to get into the ring and perform at any of the events you just mentioned unless they were confident that she's 100 percent ready. Because what you have right now is platinum in a bottle, it's pure platinum."

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "83 Weeks" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.