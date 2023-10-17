Speculation On The WWE Future Of Bo Dallas

Last year, WWE brought Bray Wyatt (real name Windham Rotunda) back into the fold after he was initially released in the summer of 2021. Though there were clearly creative plans in the works for Wyatt, including the presence of a mysterious masked character named Uncle Howdy, the storyline was never able to fully get off the ground. After a bout with COVID-19, Rotunda began experiencing heart issues that would later result in his death.

The Uncle Howdy character was, in actuality, played by Rotunda's brother Taylor, known onscreen in WWE as Bo Dallas. Dave Meltzer, responding to a listener question on today's "Wrestling Observer Radio," shared his belief that the company has moved on from the Uncle Howdy character, and there are no plans to bring Dallas back.

"The only reason he was even being used was [as] a favor to Bray Wyatt," Meltzer said. "I mean, it's possible they'll use him, but I don't expect him to be back."

Prior to his masked return as Uncle Howdy, Dallas had also been released by the company in 2021. The 33-year-old hasn't wrestled a match since 2019, when he reportedly suffered an injury and asked for some time off from the company. Last year, Dallas denied speculation that he was going to retire, stating that he had spent some time exploring other interests but never lost his passion for professional wrestling. The WWE contract status of Dallas is unknown, but the former "WWE NXT" Champion would likely have a number of options open to him if he departed the company and intended to continue wrestling.