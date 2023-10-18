Mark Henry Explains Why AEW World Champion MJF Is 'Brilliant Beyond His Years'

Mark Henry has lavished praise on MJF's willingness to put AEW ahead of his own personal achievements, which he believes demonstrates the AEW star's maturity beyond his years.

Booker T, on his "Hall of Fame" podcast, asked Mark Henry why there hasn't been a lot more focus on MJF on AEW television lately. The Hall of Famer responded by stating that the AEW World Champion thinks about the greater good of the company.

"I think that he's polarizing enough that every show you already market the fact that MJF is going to be there," said the AEW talent. "For him not to be greedy when he could be, he could say, 'No I don't want Edge, I don't want Adam Copeland, I don't want Bryan Danielson, I don't want Samoa Joe, I don't want a CM Punk, I want the spotlight for myself' means that he is, just like I said just a minute ago, a guy that wants the greater good. That wants to be successful not by the means of it's just me, but successful by the means of the organization and the program that you're trying to build. He is brilliant beyond his years."

Henry has been effusive in his praise of the AEW World Champion, and even recently drew parallels between MJF and WWE Hall of Famer, "Stone Cold" Steve Austin.