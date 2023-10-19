AEW Dynamite 10/18/23: 3 Things We Hated And 3 Things We Loved

Like many wrestling fans, I was extremely into the MJF/Adam Cole thing heading into All In, and basically right up until Cole got injured and had to get surgery. As of late, though, their material hasn't been landing with me very often. I'm officially tired of the Cole/Roderick Strong/Kingdom vignettes that have being going on way too long at this point, the Max Caster stuff is just weird to me, the MJF/Jay White feud features the "heel steals the title belt" trope I've almost never enjoyed, and I have all kinds of conflicted feelings about Juice Robinson maybe sort of doing an antisemitism last week. Beyond that, I don't understand why MJF suddenly has so many storyline rivals at the same time. White is his Full Gear opponent, but obviously Juice is his most immediate opponent, and Samoa Joe claims it's not over between them, and suddenly MJF is whispering "13 days, b****" in Kenny Omega's ear, and even Wardlow is targeting him. Wardlow, the guy who just recently came back and should maybe get some more squash matches under his belt before he's coming after the world champion.

All of this is to say that, despite all of the above and despite not really caring that much about the main event battle royal and its extremely obvious winner, I did really enjoy MJF on commentary during said battle royal. He's a natural in the booth — he sounds like he could take over announcing duties tomorrow if he felt like it — and hammering the talking point that he's not your typical dumb babyface who will attack four guys on his own and get beaten up for his trouble worked for me. I also think AEW did a reasonably graceful job of backing away from the roll of quarters angle that got so much negative attention last week and replacing it with a cubic zirconia ring Robinson got from TJ Maxx — although it's still a bad look that Tony Khan chose to quietly scrub the explicitly Jewish stuff from the storyline without publicly addressing the controversy in any way.

However, if there was one thing I loved in this episode more than anything else, it's MJF coming down to the ring in the middle of the battle royal, getting up on the apron, and handing Dustin Rhodes an envelope of money in exchange for Rhodes delivering the infamous Shattered Dreams to Robinson, which he immediately proceeded to do (and which "Rock Hard" sold to perfection). Just absolute chef kiss levels of amazing, right there. Screw all this other stuff, this is the kind "I'm your scumbag!" babyface I want MJF to be — the kind who uses his money and mild aversion to morality to give hilarious comeuppance to people who are even worse than him. Instead of making MJF a hate crime victim, make him the guy who can out-bully the bullies. Build the entire plane out of that, Tony; I think it'll fly if you do.