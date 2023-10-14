AEW Fan Shares Purported Tony Khan DMs About Antisemitic Criticism Of Storyline

On Wednesday, the morning after "Dynamite" aired, an X user named Travis Akers tagged Khan in a post quoting a TMZ article about the angle, which Akers called "tasteless and a horrible" and "woven with anti-Semitism." As a result, Akers said, "We changed the channel. AEW lost me as a fan with this one, which sucks because I really enjoyed their product."

We were watching @AEW when this happened live last night. It was tasteless and a horrible decision by @TonyKhan to pursue an angle woven with anti-Semitism. We changed the channel. AEW lost me as a fan with this one, which sucks because I really enjoyed their product. https://t.co/qUO5OqRh9D — Travis Akers (@travisakers) October 12, 2023

Thursday went by without any follow-up from Akers apart from a vague post about how much he loves wrestling, but on Friday, he posted screenshots purporting to show direct messages from Khan, acknowledging Akers' criticism but saying "I don't think quote tweeting TMZ is doing much good."

This is how Tony Khan responded to my critique of using an anti-Semitic storyline. Instead of addressing a legitimate concern, he says "it's not doing much good." Thousands of fans have expressed disappointment about the poorly-timed angle. This is not how you respond to them. pic.twitter.com/gJW7kL3WMv — Travis Akers (@travisakers) October 13, 2023

"This is how Tony Khan responded to my critique of using an anti-Semitic storyline," Akers said. "Thousands of fans have expressed disappointment about the poorly-timed angle. This is not how you respond to them." The screenshots also show Akers responding to Khan directly, asking "How often do you slide into a fan's DMs to mock a legitimate critique?" and suggesting Khan address the matter publicly.