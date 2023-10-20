The Tragic Story Of King Kong Kirk

It has often been said that professional wrestlers lay their bodies on the line and put their very lives at risk in the name of entertaining the crowd. Unfortunately, there have been several instances over the years where wrestlers paid the ultimate price while performing their craft, and such was the case with Malcolm "King Kong" Kirk, who died during a match in Great Yarmouth, Norfolk, England in 1987.

Kirk is probably not the first "King Kong" most wrestling fans think of, thanks to his career primarily taking place in the United Kingdom while King Kong Bundy rose to prominence in the United States in the same era. Like Bundy (although on a bit of a lesser scale), Kirk was a huge man, standing 6'1" and being billed anywhere between 310 and 350+ pounds in his career. Kirk's athletic acumen and toughness outside of wrestling, having played professional rugby and worked as a coal miner prior to his career inside the ropes, was impressive enough that he didn't portray much of a gimmick, intimidating foes simply with his presence.

Holding his own amongst big man contemporaries, Kirk worked as a heel and competed with a multitude of legendary names over the course of his career. It ended in tragedy on August 23, 1987, in a tag match featuring Kirk and King Kendo against Greg Valentine and the most popular babyface in the region at the time, Shirley "Big Daddy" Crabtree. He is remembered as an agile and menacing big man in an era when heavyweights and superheavyweights ruled. Let's take a look back at the life, career, and tragic death of Malcolm "King Kong" Kirk.