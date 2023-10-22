Kazuchika Okada To Team With Orange Cassidy On Next Week's AEW Dynamite

Kazuchika Okada is returning to All Elite Wrestling, this time on free TV.

On last night's double episode of "AEW Collision" and "AEW Battle of the Belts VIII," it was announced that Kazuchika Okada will team with AEW International Champion Orange Cassidy to face Blackpool Combat Club's Bryan Danielson on next week's episode of "Dynamite." So far, Okada has only wrestled on Forbidden Door PPVs, which means that outside of his appearances on NJPW's anthology show on AXS TV, this will mark his first match on US free TV since he wrestled for TNA Wrestling (now Impact Wrestling, but soon to be TNA again) in 2011. Okada is coming off a grueling summer which saw him snatch defeat from the jaws of victory in the finals of the 33rd G1 Climax.

Cassidy is currently in a brewing rivalry with the BCC's Jon Moxley. The former AEW International Champion suffered a concussion in his match with Rey Fenix in September, and his inability to be cleared for a rematch led to Cassidy winning the title from Fenix, and also becoming the first-ever two-time International Champion. The two men came to blows on last night's "Battle of the Belts VIII" and a match seems destined.

The match will also be a rematch from this past summer's Forbidden Door event, where Okada lost to Bryan Danielson in the main event, despite Danielson wrestling with a broken arm. Danielson returned to action early from the injury and has said that he's likely prevented it from healing 100% due to wrestling, making the limb a likely target for Okada.