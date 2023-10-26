AEW Announces Remaining Shows For 2023 Live Event Schedule

The end of the year is quickly approaching, and that means it's time for AEW to sort out the rest of its calendar. The promotion took a big step towards doing that last night on "AEW Dynamite," however, announcing a brand new pay-per-view, Worlds End, for December 30 in Long Island, New York's Nassau Coliseum, and even finding time to squeeze in two more dates for "AEW Collision," "Dynamite," and "AEW Rampage" at the same time. In addition to Worlds End, AEW has confirmed they will be running "Collision" on December 23 at San Antonio, Texas' Frost Bank Center, while "Dynamite" and "Rampage" will be held in Orlando, Florida's Addition Financial Arena on December 27.

No date was announced for a "Collision" taping that weekend, suggesting the show may be left off in favor of Worlds End, or might be taped on Friday, similar to the "Collision" tapings being held prior to Full Gear in Los Angeles next month. This will be AEW's third trip to San Antonio in its four-year history, and their first show in the area almost a year to the day; the promotion had previously held "Dynamite" and "Rampage" tapings for their "Holiday Bash" on December 21, 2022. As for Orlando, this will be AEW's first non "AEW Dark" appearance in the market since March 2022, when the promotion held their Revolution pay-per-view.



AEW has plenty going on leading up to those events, starting this Saturday with "Collision." The show will feature one of the biggest matches in AEW history, as Kenny Omega will challenge MJF for the AEW World Championship, with only days remaining before MJF breaks Omega's record for the longest AEW World Title reign in history.