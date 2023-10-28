ROH Champion Athena Names Two AEW Women She Loves But Would Like To Kick In The Face

Athena, the ROH Women's World Champion, has held the title for nearly a year, defended it successfully 16 times, and became one-half of the first-ever women's match to main event an ROH pay-per-view. But she doesn't intend to just stop there as she revealed in a recent interview that she wants to keep adding to the accolades, including winning the AEW TBS and AEW Women's World Championships.

Athena was asked about the possibility of taking those titles off Kris Statlander, the AEW TBS Champion, and Hikaru Shida, the AEW Women's World Champion, during a "K&S WrestleFest" virtual signing.

"I love Kris Statlander," Athena said. "I would love even more to kick her in the face. That would be beautiful. Shida ... I wrestled Shida a long time ago in SHIMMER, and I thoroughly enjoyed that match. So yeah, I'd love the opportunity to kick her in the face again, so that would be beautiful."

Athena would also likely want revenge against Shida, in addition to kicking her in the face, as Shida was victorious in her and Athena's only one-on-one contest back at SHIMMER Volume 66 in April 2014. The two have crossed paths twice since Athena joined AEW, teaming in trios action on "AEW Dark" in 2022, and against each other in trios action at AEW All Out: Zero Hour.

In contrast, Statlander and Athena have never had a one-on-one match, though they teamed together once on "AEW Rampage" in July 2022.

