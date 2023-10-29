The Undertaker Discusses What He's Looking Forward To Out Of The WWE And UFC Merger

The Undertaker is a well-documented fan of MMA and has been seen attending UFC events throughout the years. At a recent event in Saudi Arabia, the "Deadman" was interviewed alongside Vince McMahon by "MMAJunkie", sharing his thoughts on WWE's merger with UFC under Endeavor.

"I'm going to get a lot of good tickets to UFC and WWE events [laughs]... You know he charges me?" he joked of McMahon before saying, "No I'm just kidding. But no it's going to be a lot of fun obviously. You know, I've been involved with WWE for 33 years and been a big fan of the UFC for a long time so I'm really excited about the merger and the potential for growth worldwide."

The Undertaker has previously addressed whether or not he could have joined the UFC. He said that it was always something that interested him, and he probably would have made the transition if he had an amateur wrestling background. He famously appeared at UFC 121 and got into a confrontation with Brock Lesnar following his main event loss to Cain Velasquez. That was four years before their famous clash at WrestleMania 30 when Lesnar ended the fabled "Streak". Undertaker laughed off the suggestion that their confrontation was to lead into a bout between the pair in the UFC when asked years later.

The merger seems to have already benefitted UFC, who reportedly closed a deal with the Saudi Arabian General Sports Authority, said to be put together with help from WWE's Vince McMahon, who recently called Saudi Arabia WWE's "home" for now.