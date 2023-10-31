Rush And LFI Issue Warning To AEW Locker Room Following AEW Collision Return

After a several-month wait that saw Dralistico and Preston Vance kidnapped on his orders, as well as scenes of him speeding around in a very nice car, Rush officially returned to AEW TV this past Saturday on "Collision," with Vance, Dralistico, and Jose the Assistant by his side. And it initially appeared La Faccion Ingobernables have returned as a force for good, ultimately helping FTR fight off a potential five-on-two attack from the House of Black and AEW World Tag Team Champions Big Bill and Ricky Starks.

As it turns out, however, LFI isn't here to be a force for either good or evil, something made clear in a tweet Rush would post to X (formerly known as Twitter) on Monday. After declaring LFI was neither good nor bad and that the only side they were on was their own, Rush said that everyone in AEW would be targeted by LFI, reaffirming that belief in a promo included in the tweet where Vance, Dralistico, and then finally Rush himself spoke.

"Now, everybody knows that LFI is back," Rush said. "And as I said to my brother, we're going to destroy every single wrestler in this company."

Don't label us as the good guys, don't label us as the bad guys. We aren't on anyones side but OURSELVES. We are INGOBERNABLE, doing what we want, whenever we want and EVERYONE in #AEW has a target on them. pic.twitter.com/Q4zCYKQDew — RUSH OFICIAL (@rushtoroblanco) October 30, 2023

LFI's return served as the first time Rush had been seen on AEW TV since May, when he was defeated by "Jungle Boy" Jack Perry in singles action, despite largely controlling the match. Rush would then be absent due to the birth of his second child, and due to his contract with AEW expiring. He signed a new deal with the promotion in July after AEW reportedly outbid WWE for his services.