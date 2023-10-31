Kevin Nash Predicts Winner Of Seth Rollins Vs. Drew McIntyre At WWE Crown Jewel 2023

Kevin Nash has weighed in on who will walk away the WWE World Heavyweight Champion in the match between champion Seth Rollins and Drew McIntyre at this weekend's Crown Jewel show.

The NWO member believes that Seth Rollins will retain his title at the Premium Live Event in Saudi Arabia and contends that the title might have changed hands if the event had taken place anywhere else.

"I'd say, if it was someplace besides Saudi Arabia, I'd be worried. But I say that Seth wins that," said the Hall of Famer on his "Kliq This" podcast.

Nash believes the World Heavyweight Championship may remain with Rollins for an extended period due to the resurgence in WWE viewership.

"You really don't need another hot ... It's almost like that belt isn't even up for grabs. Like nobody go ... like Drew's going after but like, you know, it just seems like that belt is going to stay put for a while. I just don't see with the numbers that they're doing and the way their business is, I just don't see them having to do anything controversial," argued Nash.

Rollins' feud with McIntyre began on the "WWE Raw" after Fastlane, where the Scotsman interrupted the champion's segment and demanded a shot at the title. "The Visionary," who is the inaugural winner of the newly minted title, has held the belt since the last Premium Live Event in Saudi Arabia, Night of Champions, earlier this year. He beat AJ Styles in the opening match of the show to begin his first world title reign in WWE since he held the Universal Championship back in 2019.

Since winning the title in May, Rollins has defended the title against the likes of Damian Priest, Bron Breakker, Finn Balor, and Shinsuke Nakamura.