Date Announced For WWE Star Becky Lynch To Compete On Celebrity Jeopardy

Becky Lynch has been having some trouble around WWE as of late. Just last week, she lost the "NXT" Women's Championship to Lyra Vaklyria at Halloween Havoc and has since found herself embroiled in an issue with Xia Li. But perhaps behind the "Jeopardy" podium, her fortune will turn around as she faces some very fresh competition.

Lynch will be involved with the latest "Celebrity Jeopardy" tournament, per Headline Planet, with her first appearance on the legendary trivia game show set for Wednesday, November 15. She has drawn "Home Alone" star and long-time wrestling fan Macaulay Culkin as well as comedian Rachel Dratch as her fellow contestants — with 27 celebrities in total making up this year's field. The winner of this quarterfinal showdown will move on to the tourney semi-finals.

This may be Lynch's first time participating on "Celebrity Jeopardy," but she is no stranger to game shows in her lifetime. She had previously appeared in the short-lived sports-based game show "Game On" in 2020, battling Joel McHale of "Community" fame in one of its episodes. She was also a part of a special WWE episode of "Celebrity Family Feud" earlier this year, where she, Bayley, Natalya, Liv Morgan, and Alexa Bliss battled Lynch's husband Seth Rollins, The New Day, and former WWE star Dolph Ziggler.

The former WWE Women's Champion's appearance on "Celebrity Jeopardy" continues the trend of WWE stars frequenting the game show circuit, following The Miz and Brie Bella's on "The Wheel" last December and Xavier Woods on "Celebrity Wheel of Fortune."