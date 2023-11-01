Tony Khan Will Make An Important Announcement On AEW Dynamite On November 1

Another "AEW Dynamite" is on the horizon and AEW President Tony Khan will be on hand for this Wednesday's show in Louisville, Kentucky.

"For many (of us), tomorrow is the start of the holiday season," Khan wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter. "I'll have an important announcement for AEW fans worldwide TOMORROW November 1 on Wednesday Night 'Dynamite.'"

The announcement comes just one week after Khan had a special "gift" for AEW wrestler Sting in the form of WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair. With upcoming media rights negotiations happening with WBD, as well as an expanding pay-per-view schedule for AEW, there are a number of things Khan could be announcing on Wednesday night. TNT's parent company WBD recently added a sports tier to its Max streaming platform, which is likely to replace the Bleacher Report Live app, on which AEW streams pay-per-views. The Max platform also became a functional live-streaming platform in August, further adding fuel to the rumors that AEW could be Max-bound at some point.

It's also possible that Khan's announcement might have to do with the upcoming retirement of Sting. The WWE Hall of Famer announced that his last match will take place at AEW Revolution, but the date and location of said event have yet to be announced. There is also the possibility that the announcement will be about the expansion to AEW's pay-per-view schedule. WBD had reportedly asked AEW to provide more than the usual four pay-per-views each year, and so far the company has made good on that request, adding All In, WrestleDream, and Worlds End to the schedule.