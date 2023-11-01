Matt Riddle Set To Face WWE Hall Of Famer In First Match After Release

Matt Riddle is heading back to the squared circle. After being released by WWE and among plenty of speculation as to where he may resurface, Riddle finally lands at The Reunion 3 in Chillicothe, Ohio on a show for Double D's Auction House and Big Time Wrestling. There, he will step into the ring with WWE Hall of Famer Rob Van Dam on March 9 of next year.

Saturday March 9th Double Dâ€™s Auction House & Big Time Wrestling presents The Reunion 3 in Chillicothe OH at the OU-Shoemaker Center! For the FIRST TIME EVER, Matt Riddle vs Rob Van Dam! Tickets will be available Noon Today at https://t.co/l20M4oypW4! pic.twitter.com/Yw6jtXIs8n — Bobby Fulton (@TheBobbyFulton) November 1, 2023

This also marks Riddle's return to the independent circuit, where he initially made a name in pro wrestling after being let go by UFC in 2013. From 2014 to 2018, Riddle was a staple for promotions such as EVOLVE and Pro Wrestling Guerrilla, leading to his eventual signing with WWE in 2018. However, after becoming a popular babyface on the main roster, several failed wellness tests and some concerning behavior outside the ring led to WWE cutting bait with "The Original Bro."

Recent reports have suggested that other parties may be interested in bringing Riddle in – be it wrestling or MMA – but nothing else has materialized outside of this. Meanwhile, Rob Van Dam continues to show off what's made him "The Whole F'n Show" for four decades. He debuted for AEW in August for a short program with Jack Perry over the FTW Title. He is now currently matched up with HOOK in a series of tag matches against the likes of The Dark Order and the team formerly known as 2point0.