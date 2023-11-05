Planned Karrion Kross Return On WWE SmackDown Was Reportedly Nixed Before Filming

It appears that WWE is not ready for Karrion Kross just yet. In a new report from Fightful Select, it was mentioned that Kross was originally going to appear on the November 3 edition of "WWE SmackDown," but the segment was scrapped altogether.

This past Friday's episode was filmed on October 27, and per the report, the backstage segment was on run sheets as of 7 p.m. ET, but it was scrapped because sources in WWE told Fightful that it wouldn't have "made sense" for virtually anyone involved. The segment in question was to have included Kross, his wife Scarlett, and Shotzi.

Kross' second run in WWE isn't looking too good as there are reportedly no updates on upcoming creative for him, while, on the other hand, Scarlett and Shotzi have gotten praise from WWE. The company was said to be delighted with their web show, "Chamber of Horrors," as well as their hosting skills for both nights of the "NXT" special, Halloween Havoc.

The last televised match that Kross had was on the August 11 episode of "SmackDown," where he lost to AJ Styles. His last match in general was on Halloween night, where he lost to Santos Escobar at a house show in Glasgow, Scotland.

The two-time "NXT" Champion's first WWE run was from February 2020 to November 2021. His current run started back in August 2022, when he immediately began feuding with Drew McIntyre. Since Crown Jewel took place earlier today, it's worth bringing up that at last year's Crown Jewel event, the two faced each other in a Steel Cage match.