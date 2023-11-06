Ric Flair Isn't Surprised Adam Copeland Is In AEW, Suggests He Avoid One Match Type

AEW's latest signee, Ric Flair, shares his thoughts on another recent company arrival — Adam "Edge" Copeland. During a recent episode of "Gabby AF," Flair admitted that he wasn't surprised to see "The Rated R Superstar" make the jump to AEW once his contract expired with WWE in September.

"I actually predicted what happened, because I think he wanted to finish a career with his best friend [Christian Cage]," Flair said. "They started like literally two months apart, both from Toronto, both big hockey fans. We used to go into catering, and I put on Bob Probert tapes, and everybody would get mad at Edge and I. Instead of watching the show from last week, I'd say to the guys, 'We were at the show last week, let's watch [something else].' But Edge and Christian are great, and I'm not surprised at all because I think he wanted to end his career doing something with Christian, which is really cool for me right now, to be able to do this with Sting."

"The Nature Boy" also noted that during his October 25 visit to "AEW Dynamite," he encountered Copeland backstage, jokingly suggesting that he stray away from competing in ladder matches. Copeland, who just turned 50 years old, has an extensive history with this particular match type. Due to his prior neck injuries, though, Copeland has avoided any sort of stipulation involving a ladder since he returned to the wrestling scene in 2020.

Copeland will be pitted against Christian Cage at AEW Full Gear as the two find themselves on opposite sides of a six-man tag team match.

