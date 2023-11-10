AEW's Dax Harwood Names The One Thing He Would Change About The Wrestling Business

AEW star Dax Harwood is not afraid to speak his mind when it comes to the professional wrestling business. Back in March, on his podcast "FTR with Dax," Harwood called out AEW stars who had zero drive to get better at their craft. Now, the former AEW Tag Team Champion has taken to X to discuss how he feels about comedy in the pro wrestling industry, after he was asked by a fan about what he would change about the business.

"I'll probably get a lot of s*** for this, but I think instead of comedy being the normal, it'd be an attraction. I feel, sometimes, wrestlers get insecure about their abilities & they know comedy will get a reaction. Today, these guys & girls are SO good! Believe in yourself," Harwood wrote.

The AEW star had previously revealed that he and his tag team partner Cash Wheeler were open to doing comedic segments in WWE, despite some in the creative team thinking that they wouldn't be interested in it.

At the moment, Harwood and Wheeler have been dealing with both the House of Black (Malakai Black, Brody King, and Buddy Matthews) and the current AEW tag team champions, Big Bill and Ricky Starks. Starks and Bill won the titles from FTR on the October 7 episode of "AEW Collision." Harwood and Wheeler last featured on the November 4 episode of "Collision," where they teamed with La Faccion Ingoberable's Rush and Preston Vance and defeated the team of Starks, Bill, and the Gates of Agony (Bishop Kaun & Toa Liona).