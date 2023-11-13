Freddie Prinze Jr. Highlights Issue With WWE Judgment Day Storyline

The Judgment Day has dominated "WWE Raw" for the majority of 2023. Finn Balor and Damian Priest have held the WWE Undisputed Tag Team Championships on two occasions now. Rhea Ripley reigns supreme in the "Raw" women's locker room. And Dominik Mysterio has expanded the faction's reach into "NXT" after capturing the North American Championship twice. However, despite the group's taste for titles, former WWE creative team member Freddie Prinze Jr. has some concerns about where things are headed.

On the latest episode of his "Wrestling With Freddie" podcast, Prinze took issue with how Judgment Day's storylines have petered out from his perspective. He also believes not enough has been done to take advantage of Priest's status as the Money in the Bank briefcase holder.

"I like Judgment Day, but they don't have like a story story. They have a lot of 'Let's start a story, and then we don't ever finish it, and we move onto another story and start that story, and we don't finish it,'" he expressed. "They're in that whirlpool — so to speak right now — where they keep kind of ... not recycling, 'cause it's different, but nothing gets completed."

