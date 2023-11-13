WWE Smackdown Ratings Report 11/10/23

After both "Raw" and "NXT" showed strong rebounds in the ratings over the previous week's episode, WWE was surely looking for "SmackDown" to show some sort of jump this past Friday night. And while the numbers were not up to the extent of the previous two shows, "SmackDown" did continue the trend of WWE shows having an increase over the previous episode.

Wrestlenomics that Friday's "SmackDown" episode drew 2.195 million total viewers and a 0.57 in the all too important 18-49 demo. Both numbers were slightly up from the previous week, with total viewers rising 4% from 2.119 million viewers, while 18-49 was up 8% from 0.53. As has been the case in previous weeks, "SmackDown" faced competition from the NBA, with a Celtics vs. Nets game drawing 1.408 million total viewers going head to head with the blue brand.

The theme for "SmackDown" was steady, with the show's quarter hours constantly hovering around the same numbers. The show, which began with an LWO promo and the first half of Carlito vs. Bobby Lashley, started with 2.238 million viewers and 0.55 in 18-49, which would tie with QH4 for the low point in the demo. The show would peak in total viewers in QH3, drawing 2.328 million viewers, while 18-49 would peak in QH5 and 6, drawing a 0.60. The low point in total viewers would come in QH4, where Dragon Lee and Cedric Alexander's match would raw 2.109 million viewers.

"SmackDown" was notable for featuring two big turns throughout the show, starting with Santos Escobar betraying Rey Mysterio following the Carlito-Lashley match. The show would close with Asuka then turning on Bianca Belair and Charlotte Flair, siding with IYO Sky, Kairi Sane, Bayley, and Dakota Kai, and seemingly joining Damage CTRL in the process.