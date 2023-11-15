Why Impact Knockouts Champ Trinity Says Mickie James Match An All-Time Career Moment

Since joining Impact/TNA Wrestling earlier this year, following an acrimonious departure from WWE, it's been nothing but success for Trinity. Not only is Trinity the current Knockouts Champion, having won the belt from Deonna Purrazzo at Slammiverary, but she's also kept a spotless record, having won every match she's had so far. That includes her most recent high-profile bout at Bound for Glory, where she successfully defended the Knockouts Title against Mickie James. On "The Battleground Podcast," Trinity was asked about the importance of that victory over James, someone she had previously worked with in WWE. Given their relationship, and everything Trinity has been through over the past year, it's no surprise the match means a lot to her.

"That'll be one of my all-time favorite moments," Trinity said. "Just being in there with someone as iconic and as trailblazing as Mickie, it really gave me a boost of confidence myself that I needed at the point to be in such a high profile match against her, with her. To come out victorious, it's helped me more than I can even put into words, that I can even explain."

"And to do it with someone who is such a friend to me, who's been such a supporter through my wrestling career, it was just magical. It's things like that that I've been able to do and I've been able to accomplish ... one of the perks to ... me leaving and making the decisions that I made ... it's just one of those things that I feel one of the blessings that ... has come out of a stressful situation for me at the time. But yeah, it was a beautiful, beautiful night for me."

