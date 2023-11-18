One Thing Dwayne The Rock Johnson Misses About Being A Part Of WWE

These days, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson is so far removed from his time as a wrestler that it's been ten years since his last true match with John Cena at WrestleMania 29, and even longer since his last full-time wrestling run two decades ago in 2003. But even after all the time, movies, the XFL, and Presidential campaigns that he may or may not be considering, there's still plenty that Johnson looks back fondly on from his wrestling career. As for what tops the things Johnson misses the most about wrestling, he revealed what that was while making an appearance on "The Joe Rogan Experience." According to Johnson, the aspect he misses was something he shared recently when making a surprise one-off appearance on "WWE SmackDown" in September.

"I told some of the boys this, I miss that kind of stuff because it's been a while since I've worked out with the boys," Rock said. "Back when I was wrestling, we'd all work together because we would travel together every night, and going to the same gym every day in different cities. But I miss that, that camaraderie."

While it's a safe assumption Johnson will never get that full experience again given his movie commitments, there may be an opportunity for Johnson to experience some of that camaraderie temporarily. "The Great One" has not shut the door on potentially returning to the ring for a clash with Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, revealing earlier this year that talks had occurred regarding the match happening at WrestleMania 39, though negotiations were ultimately not completed.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "The Joe Rogan Experience" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription