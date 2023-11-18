AEW Collision Results 11/17 - Shida And Statlander Vs. Outcasts, Daniel Garcia Vs. Miro
AEW
"AEW Collision" aired on Friday night this week, directly against "WWE SmackDown," to accommodate a Saturday Full Gear, and that threw some wrenches in our typical operation here at Wrestling Inc. As a result, we were unable to provide live coverage of "Collision," but if you want to know everything that happened on the show, we've got you covered right here and now.
- The show opened with a Christian Cage promo segment. He ran down Sting and Adam Copeland, his opponents this Saturday at Full Gear, and ended by once again saying he's going to break Copeland's neck. We also learned there would be a four-way match to determine the #1 contender for Christian's TNT Championship — the winner gets that title match later tonight on "AEW Rampage."
- A backstage segment aired with AEW World Tag Team Champions Ricky Starks and Big Bill. They officially made their four-way title defense at Full Gear a ladder match.
- Miro defeated Daniel Garcia. Matt Menard came out at one point to stop Garcia from doing his dance.
- Andrade El Idolo and CJ Perry were interviewed backstage, where Perry announced she had entered El Idolo in the Continental Classic. El Idolo didn't seem happy about this until Perry whispered something in his ear, at which point he fell in line.
- Kings of the Black Throne defeated The Boys. Afterward, a video package aired hyped the TBS Championship match between Julia Hart, Skye Blue, and Kris Statlander at Full Gear.
- Trent Beretta defeated Brian Cage, Komander, and Penta El Zero Miedo in a fourway match to determine the No. 1 contender to Christian's TNT Championship.
- Don Callis and Powerhouse Hobbs were interviewed backstage. Callis said Paul Wight is out, he's done, Hobbs broke him. Hobbs said anyone can get it, and that he took out a giant. He told Wight to stay away.
- Wardlow squashed Evan Daniels.
- Dax Harwood vs. Rush ended in a no contest when the match descended into a brawl involving Cash Wheeler, Dralistico, and FTR. Kings of the Black Throne came out as well.
- Action Andretti was interviewed backstage. He tried to provide an update on Darius Martin's condition following the attack by The Kingdom last week, but The Kingdom and Roderick Strong interrupted. Strong declared that Andretti was his next victim.
- Buddy Matthews defeated Wheeler Yuta. After the match, Matthews grabbed a chair to attack Yuta some more, but Claudio Castagnoli made the save. He ultimately ended up challenging Matthews to a singles match at Full Gear, which was later officially announced for the Zero Hour pre-show.
- A video package aired for Jon Moxley vs. Orange Cassidy at Full Gear.
- Hiraku Shida and Kris Statlander defeated Saraya and Ruby Soho. The main story of this match was Angelo Parker being at ringside and continuing his attempts to woo Soho, which ultimately worked well enough that it distracted Soho on the outside. An irate Saraya was then nailed with a Katana from Shida and pinned for the victory.
- Following the main event, a sit-down interview aired between Tony Schiavone and MJF, who cut a promo on Jay White ahead of their world title match at Full Gear and said he liked his odds of retaining both his championships.