Christian Cage Successfully Defends AEW TNT Championship On Live Episode Of Rampage

Christian Cage is still the AEW TNT Champion after a successful defense on a live episode of "AEW Rampage" on Friday ahead of the company's Full Gear event, which will emanate from the Kia Forum in Los Angeles. Cage retained his title over Trent Beretta in a match that opened the show, which followed a special episode of "AEW Collision."

Cage started off the match mocking his opponent and followed with a hard slap to Beretta, but the bout was evenly matched before the champion's mean streak came out, stomping on Beretta's previously injured neck. Cage ultimately hit a Killswitch to keep the title around his waist with a victory. Luchasaurus raised Cage and the championship on his shoulders after the match.

Cage and Luchasaurus go into Saturday's Full Gear event with the victory before they team up with Nick Wayne (in a stable known as "The Patriarchy") to face Sting, who is currently on his retirement tour, Darby Allin, and Adam Copeland in six-man tag action. The match is one of ten matches currently announced for the card, which includes two Zero Hour matches. Six of the matches are for gold, though the TNT Championship remains safe around Cage's waist for now.