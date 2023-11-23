Dustin Rhodes Says This AEW Star Has 'Hustled His Ass Off' To Get To The Top

Dustin Rhodes has lavished praise on one of AEW's top stars, MJF, asserting that the AEW World Champion has worked hard and done everything that is expected of a champion.

During an appearance on the "Sports Guys Talking Wrestling" podcast ahead of last weekend's Full Gear pay-per-view, Rhodes talked about MJF's ascension to the top of AEW. He mentioned that he recognized MJF's passion for the business right from the beginning.

"MJF, since day one, I watched him come in and you could tell he was very passionate about the business, hungry. He has created — he's been given opportunity — but he has created his own brand and magic, and it's truly a sight to see," said Rhodes. "MJF is an incredible talker and he can talk you into the building because he's good at it. But he's also one hell of a talent and that's why he's the World Heavyweight Champion because he's hustled his ass off and he's done everything he is supposed to do and he's played this game to a tee and he knows it better than anybody in the locker room right now and that's why he is the champion."

Rhodes predicted that MJF might use every trick in the book to retain his AEW World Championship against Jay White at Full Gear, which is exactly what "The Salt of the Earth" did last Saturday. In the final moments of the match, MJF landed a low blow on his opponent and later used the Dynamite Diamond Ring — which was tossed to him by his tag team partner Adam Cole — to win the match and extend his world title run. With the win, MJF crossed a year as the AEW World Champion, having also recently become the longest-reigning champion in the title's history.