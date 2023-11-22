John Cena Undergoes Successful Arm Surgery (Again), Celebrates 'Two Repaired Arms'

16-time WWE Champion John Cena has discussed the latest surgery that he has undergone and thanked the doctor who operated on him.

Cena disclosed on X that he underwent arm surgery, just a few weeks after his previous operation on November 10.

"Thank you for the autograph, @JeffDugasMD! So very grateful to him and his whole team for two successful surgeries. A world-class facility that has me ready to seize the day... with two repaired arms," wrote Cena.

The surgeries came after his recent WWE run, where his last match was at Crown Jewel on November 4, losing to The Bloodline's Solo Sikoa. His run, which began on the September 1 episode of "WWE SmackDown," came about due to the SAG-AFTRA strike in Hollywood, which ended on November 8. During his most recent stint, he feuded with the Bloodline.

Cena was the host of the Payback premium live event, where he was also the referee for the match between LA Knight and The Miz, and later teamed with Knight at Fastlane, defeating Sikoa and Jimmy Uso. He also was in the corner of "WWE NXT" star Carmelo Hayes, when Hayes faced Bron Breakker on the October 10 episode of "NXT." The visit was Cena's first appearance on a televised episode of the developmental brand.

In his last run with WWE, Cena also wrestled several dark matches on "SmackDown" against the likes of Montez Ford, Dominik Mysterio, Finn Balor, and members of The Bloodline, excluding WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns.