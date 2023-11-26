Freddie Prinze Jr. Makes His WWE Survivor Series 2023 Predictions

Former WWE writer and potential future wrestling promotion owner himself, Freddie Prinze Jr., has made his picks for Survivor Series: War Games ahead of WWE's premium live event on Saturday, emanating from the Chicago suburb of Rosemont, Illinois. On his "Wrestling With Freddie" podcast, Prinze put over The Judgment Day for all their hard work, collectively, when things seemed to be going all wrong for the stable.

"Their whole story got blown up when Edge got hurt before Edge went to AEW and they kind of had to fix it on the fly and they've done a great job and Finn really stepped up big time," Prinze said. "Damian Priest, we know who he is. Dominik was a wonderful surprise. But Rhea Ripley became the star and the lead of that show, so to speak.... And they've just done a wonderful job with this."

Prinze made his prediction for Team Judgment Day, which includes Balor, Priest, Mysterio, and new faction member JD McDonagh up against the team of Cody Rhodes, World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins, Randy Orton, who is returning after going through serious back surgery, and Sami Zayn, for whom Prinze expressed his love.

"My crush on him continues," Prinze said. "He's the best. I love Sami Zayn. He's the heart of the people. He's the John McClain of wrestling. You guys know John McClain from 'Diehard,' that's Sami Zayn basically. We love him and I think they're going to win. The Judgement Day is going to take a loss."