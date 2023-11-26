Why Charlotte Flair Wanted To Be In The Women's WarGames Match At WWE Survivor Series

Cody Rhodes wasn't the first second-generation War Games participant to make their match debut. Charlotte Flair also wrestled in her first WarGames match at WWE Survivor Series on Saturday, teaming up with Bianca Belair, Shotzi, and former frenemy Becky Lynch to defeat Damage CNTRL, a team comprised of Bayley, WWE Women's Champion IYO SKY, Asuka, and a returning Kairi Sane. At the press conference, Charlotte said she wanted to be in the match for a variety of reasons.

"For me, it was more the history with WarGames with my dad [Ric Flair] and Dusty [Rhodes] and wanting to be a part of that and continuing the tradition and being with Bianca and Shotzi and having this moment with Becky, for me it was more making amends," Flair said. "We kind of left in a bad spot and then coming together tonight and hug and then we move forward with everything it was awesome." She also mentioned one spot she just had to get in during the match.

"I had to get my moonsault in," Charlotte admitted. "I was like, 'I have to go off the cage!'"

Flair and Lynch were once close friends, but reportedly had a falling out following a promo Lynch cut years ago, calling her former friend "plastic." Their ill will led to an uncomfortable segment where the women were supposed to swap title belts and were reportedly involved in a backstage confrontation after. The women were able to put aside their differences and make amends, competing in the match type that Ric Flair helped to pioneer. The pair teased a confrontation during the match, then hugged it out before almost taking a double pin by Damage CNTRL. It was Lynch who ultimately got the pin on Bayley to win the match for Team Bianca.