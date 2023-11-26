Backstage Update On Reported Fallout Following CM Punk's WWE Return

CM Punk's return at WWE Survivor Series: WarGames has reportedly caused chaotic ripple effects behind the scenes. After the show, Drew McIntyre reportedly stormed out of the arena, with those close to the situation noting that he was visibly frustrated. The belief is that Punk's unexpected return might have played a part in McIntyre's quick exit, but Fightful Select is now reporting that the situation is more complicated than that.

According to the report, McIntyre was upset after his match, which saw him team with Judgment Day to face the team of Cody Rhodes, Seth Rollins, Jey Uso, Sami Zayn, and Randy Orton in the men's WarGames bout. However, the reason for his frustration is reportedly "broader" than Punk coming back to WWE.

The reason for McIntyre's frustration is currently unclear. However, recent reports have noted that he's yet to sign a new long-term deal with the promotion, which has led to speculation about him having potential morale issues. McIntyre's current deal will reportedly expire at WWE WrestleMania 40, though he's claimed the rumors of him being unhappy are false.

Of course, one of the biggest talking points coming out of Survivor Series is Seth Rollins' reaction to Punk's comeback. The World Heavyweight Champion visibly lashed out upon seeing him enter the arena, but the situation might have been a work. According to Fightful Select, Rollins reportedly dislikes Punk, but he's smart enough to capitalize on their alleged heat for the sake of doing business. Rollins has shared his thoughts on Punk returning to WWE before, with the champ describing the former AEW star as a "cancer" and telling him to stay away.