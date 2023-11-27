Jade Cargill Reacts To CM Punk's WWE Return

CM Punk made his stunning return to WWE over the weekend at Survivor Series. And as the rest of the wrestling world reacts to these surprising developments, one of Punk's peers who recently shifted from AEW to WWE herself certainly took note.

Former TBS Champion Jade Cargill posted an image to social media of herself and Punk appearing at the San Diego Comic-Con together last year. She added the caption "A Few Moments Lata..."

Earlier this year, Cargill spoke about how Punk had helped her improve as a wrestler while the two were still under contract with AEW. She also expressed that Punk had given her the confidence to speak up for what she believed in. Cargill signed a deal with WWE a few months back after coming up through the AEW ranks in impressive fashion. After making several television appearances to hype up her presence, she has yet to make anything of an in-ring debut.

Punk's WWE homecoming comes nearly a decade after he initially walked out the company and all the testy years that followed his acrimonious exit. However, Punk's arrival in WWE also follows a recent trend of high-profile AEW talent making the switch from Tony Khan's promotion to the operation in Stamford. Cargill recently made the leap, and Cody Rhodes exited AEW — which he helped found — in order to chase his dream of becoming WWE Champion, making his own return at WrestleMania 38.